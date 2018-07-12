Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a big day for soccer star David Beckham and his business partners who will make their pitch to the Miami city commission for a Major League Soccer stadium.

Thursday afternoon the group will try to convince the commissioners to vote to allow their proposal to be on the November ballot. The Beckham group is hoping to build a massive complex at the current site of the Melreese Golf Club, which is owned by the city.

The project would include a soccer stadium, a hotel, more than a million square feet of office and retail space, a huge public park, and 23 acres of soccer fields.

The Beckham project would pay nearly $50 million a year in rent and taxes according to the former soccer star’s group and Miami city management.

Some have expressed opposition to the plan to build the stadium on the site of the golf course including commissioners Willy Gort and Manolo Reyes who have gone on record saying the will vote ‘no’ on the soccer referendum.

Commissioners Joe Carollo and Keon Hardemon are likely yes votes, according to sources in city hall and in the Beckham organization, which has been lobbying commissioners.

That would leave Commissioner Ken Russell the likely swing vote, who hasn’t decided.

A majority of the five city commissioners would have to approve for the proposal to be on the November ballot.

If the question goes to the ballot, the Beckham group feels sure it will win. They have already hired a campaign manager and Beckham business partner Jorge Mas said the group is prepared to spend “hundreds of thousands” of dollars to convince Miami voters the plan is a good deal for taxpayers, the city’s quality of life and youth.

The Beckham group released polling Tuesday that shows a large majority of those expected to vote would support the Melreese project.

The polling, commissioned by the group, showed 89% of voters in Gort’s district, where the golf course is located, would vote ‘yes’ on the deal.

Most of the opposition to the plan has come from supporters of the First Tee golf program for children at Melreese, that also teaches character values to thousands of kids a year, most at no charge.

Mas vows they will not be evicted.

“My promise to the First Tees is you will not be displaced. You will have a home within this project at Melreese. We will make your program better,” Mas said.