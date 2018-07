Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police have arrested a teen in connection to an apartment fire.

Malachi Walker, 19, is charged with eight counts of attempted felony murder and arson.

Dozens of residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon from their apartments at Northwest 207th Street and 27th Avenue.

The red cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.