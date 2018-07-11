Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (CBSMiami) – The estranged girlfriend of Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy claims he may have been behind a violent attack on her.

Delicia Cordon said she was attacked while sleeping at his Alpharetta home by a man who hit her in the face with a firearm.

Court records show McCoy has been trying to evict her for more than a year.

Hours after the attack, Cordon posted pictures of her bloody face online.

In a statement, Cordon’s attorney said “a male assailant who entered the home” while Cordon was sleeping “demanded specific items of jewelry” that McCoy had given to her. The statement went on to say he “hit Ms. Cordon in the face with a firearm multiple times”

While she didn’t directly accuse McCoy of ordering the attack, Cordon’s attorney said, “he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive.”

“There’s a very clear implication that Mr. McCoy is either involved in this attack or at the very least, didn’t seem to show a whole lot of interest in Ms. Cordon’s health after the attack,” said Yahoo sports writer Jay Busbee.

McCoy has called the allegations totally baseless and offensive.

Court filings show McCoy has tried to kick Cordon out of his house twice in the last year, saying she has been living rent-free for the last five months even though they were no longer in a relationship.

McCoy is the latest NFL star to be accused of domestic violence. Over the last 4 years, the league has been criticized for seemingly turning the other way.

The NFL and the Buffalo Bills say they are looking into the matter.