Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Relatives hugged and wept as they mourned the death of 53-year-old Leonardo Cano, who apparently lost his life early Wednesday morning over love lost.

Cano was shot dead by Miami-Dade police after he opened fire on them when they tried to pull him over on an outstanding domestic violence, kidnapping case.

“It’s horrible what happened to him. I saw him recently and he seemed worried, acting strange,” said Cano’s brother-in-law Jose Alvarez.

Cano had a long record of arrest dating back more than a decade, much of it for violent crime.

Police came to his Hialeah apartment in 2016 where he had allegedly beaten his girlfriend.

A police report said “he grabbed the victim by the neck and threw her to the floor. And continued to grab her and pull her back,” not letting her leave.

Cano’s ex-girlfriend took out a restraining order against him, one that court records and her family say he repeatedly violated, sometimes violently.

One relative of the dead man asked that we not use her name.

“Nobody is worth dying for,“ the woman said. “Nobody is worth dying for except your children.”

No question, Cano’s relationship with an ex he apparently was obsessed with was not a match made in heaven.

“When I tell you not to be with somebody, why do you be with the wrong person,” said Cano’s sister, Idis Cano. “He chose the wrong woman. She made him to be killed. That’s what it is.”

And it was Cano’s unrequited love, and repeated lashing out, that apparently led to his fatal encounter with cops.