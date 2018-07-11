Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The sweltering heat may have you reaching for something cold today, so why not get a free Slurpee to celebrate 7-Eleven’s 91st birthday.

The event known as “Free Slurpee Day,” which falls every year on 7/11, began in 2002 but the sugary, icy, slush drink has been around for decades.

Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at participating stores, visitors can receive a free small Slurpee drink available in various flavors. This is the 16th year the convenience retailer has offered free Slurpee drinks on its birthday.

7-Eleven is also out with one featured flavor to mark the occasion – Cap’n Crunch Berries.

So did you know a Slurpee was originally called an “Icee”?

It was renamed in 1967 because of the noise it makes when you drink it.

Click Here to find the participating 7-Eleven store nearest you.