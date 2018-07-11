Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men they say stole a purse from an English tourist at a Dania Beach hotel back in May.

It happened May 27 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Dania Beach, on the 2000 block of Griffin Road, at around 10 a.m., while the victim was having breakfast with her family.

Hotel surveillance video shows two men, BSO calls ‘distraction thieves,’ standing outside the hotel.

BSO said one of the suspects asked the tourist a question and while she turned to respond, the second suspect grabbed her purse, concealed it and walked off with it.

The victim quickly realized the theft and gave chase, according to BSO.

Authorities said the fleeing suspect got into an awaiting maroon car and fled.

Video surveillance shows the second suspect quickly walking behind the victim and then leaving the hotel.

Police gave the following description of the suspects: The man who distracts the woman was wearing a navy or black collared shirt, dark-colored pants and a Nike baseball cap. He is described as having a “portly shape” and wears eyeglasses.

The purse-snatcher is described by BSO as wearing a light-colored shirt with writing on the front, pants and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dania Beach Police at 954-926-2400 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).