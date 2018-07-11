Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former international soccer star and Miami Major League Soccer owner David Beckham stopped by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Beckham brought smiles, signed soccer balls, and even showed off his artistic ability during his visit.

“You know children are going through difficult times and their families are going through very difficult times, so to take their minds off the situation even for 90 seconds or five minutes is something that is important,” Beckham said.

The former soccer great even put his skills to the test. His virtual skills, that is, on a game console during a FIFA soccer game.

“I’m 43 years old and I should be good at this, because I have kids that play FIFA, but I ended up pressing every button possible to kick the ball, but I did lose.”

While he needs work on the controller, he showed one little girl how to bend it like only he can.

“I think it’s really wonderful that he (Beckham) was coming to say high and showing his support,” said Patrick Battle, 16, a patient at the hospital.

There were plenty of smiles on the eve of the big stadium proposal. But Beckham said his stop at the hospital and a World Cup watch party at the Wharf, on Wednesday afternoon, were more than just publicity stunts.

“I’ve been to this hospital once before and I think it’s important to understand I’m not just here today to have some good publicity. I’m here today because we care about the community. We have a great ownership group that actually cares about the community.”