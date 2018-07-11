Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – Pizza fans, take heed: there’s a new spot in Coconut Grove to get your fix. You won’t see the usual meat lover’s or pepperoni pies on the menu, though, because Next Generation Pizza is all vegan. Located at 2895 McFarlane Road, it’s in the VShops food hall.

Founder Lori Zito’s family hails from Naples and the crust is from an old family recipe, the pizzeria explains on its website. But Zito has added a modern twist, topping the pies with housemade vegan cheeses.

On the menu, options include the Blue Magic with vegan versions of ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan along with blueberries, thyme, and caramelized onions, and the Enchilada Alor made with vegan chorizo, vegan cream and cheddar cheeses and jalapeños.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.

Landon M. wrote, “Holy crap was this phenomenal vegan food. Just order the blueberry pizza. It’s incredible. My wife got the Buffalo Bob and it was ‘the best Buffalo item I’ve had since going vegan.’ If you’re vegan you need this experience.”

Yelper Lindsey F. added, “Best vegan pizza hands down. The dough and cheese were both delicious. Comfort food pizza at its finest.”

Head on over to check it out: Next Generation Pizza is open from 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday.