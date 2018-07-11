When it comes to cycling, Miami gets a bad rap. In fact, the city has one of the worst reputations in the country as far as accidents and fatalities.

“We don’t like that reputation,” said Sue Kawlerski, the coordinator of Miami-Dade County Parks’ Bike305 initiative.

The Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Master Plan aims to change all that.

“[The master plan] is a series of connected greenways and trails and it will be very helpful once it’s fully implemented,” Kawlerski said. “It will totally separate cyclists from auto traffic.

“The good news is we have right now dozens and dozens of miles of greenways and trails already built.”

But there are still a few things to remember before you take advantage of the bike trails we’re about to share:

Make sure your bike is in proper working condition

Make sure you have a helmet that fits properly (your helmet also has an expiration date, so be sure to check it)

Know the rules of the road

Hydrate frequently

Know your route

And if you’re riding with kids, always keep an eye on them

Miami’s weather allows riders to take advantage of its beautiful parks all year long. And cycling is a fun and healthy activity that puts less stress on your joints than running.

Ready to hit the greenway? Here are 10 scenic bike routes you can try today:

Rickenbacker Trail

Why not start with the best? The Rickenbacker Trail is the most widely used route for all of South Florida, according to Kawlerski. “It’s the most highly-used and scenic route in South Florida.”

Old Cutler Trail

This 13.5-mile trail takes you through some of the most scenic neighborhoods in the greater Miami area. Take a pit stop at Matheson Hammock Park, Fairchild Tropical Garden or Pinecrest Gardens along the way.

Snake Creek Trail

This trail is an important transportation corridor, linking North Miami Beach to Miami Gardens. Bikers will find shops, restaurants and workplaces located off the neighborhood trail.

Commodore Trail

Take this trail and swing by the Museum of Science and Planetarium and the Vizcaya Museum during the route. Be cautious though, as it’s a combination of bike lanes, extended road, shoulders and dedicated paths.

South Beach Trail

Take a leisurely ride under palm trees with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. Bikers will pass plenty of hot spots for a break along the way to Miami Beach’s southernmost tip.

The Underline

The Underline has a major cool factor. Bike the path below Miami’s Metrorail, which will soon be transformed into a linear park in an urban setting.

Biscayne Trail

Continue your ride from the Old Cutler Trail to Biscayne Trail. The route goes by two schools in residential areas, making this a safer route for kids. Stop and enjoy a picnic at Black Point Park and Marina afterwards.

Black Creek Trail

This trail runs 8.5 miles and is a mix of asphalt, concrete and gravel. End your ride at Biscayne Bay to check out manatees, alligators and a variety of birds.

Model Cities Bike Path

The Model Cities Bike Path runs for 2.65 miles and is an 8-foot wide existing asphalt trail built in the 1970s. This trail exemplifies what the master plan is all about: a system of parks connected by greenways and trails.

M-Path Trail

The M-Path Trail is part of the Miami-Dade Transit system and opened in 1983. This is an urban bike path that follows US 1 and connects the following Metrorail stations: Brickell, Vizcaya, Coconut Grove, Douglas Road, the University of Miami and Dadeland South.

March is Bike305 month in Miami-Dade, and it celebrates with two signature events: Bike305 Bike to Work Day (which includes a police-escorted ride to Government Center in Miami) and Bike305 Bike the Underline. Join one of the group’s events or community rides by checking out its event calendar.

Above content provided by Parks-Foundation of Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation