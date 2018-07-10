Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKE BUENA VISTA (CBSMiami/AP) — Unfortunately, the happiest place on earth can’t always come as advertised.

Sheriff’s officials say a man was injured in an industrial accident at Walt Disney World, hours after another man was killed in a separate incident.

Orange County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Ingrid Tejada-Monforte says in a news release that the man fell near Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge late Monday.

He called 911 and was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Earlier on Monday, Tejada-Monforte said Juan Alberto Ojeda was pronounced dead at the scene near the Pop Century Resort.

In a statement Monday, Walt Disney World Resort President George A. Kalogridis called Ojeda’s death a tragic accident and said the company is providing resources and care for those affected.

His statement didn’t provide details about the nature of the incident, which remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)