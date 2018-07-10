  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have arrested a man who faces several lewd and lascivious molestation charges against children.

Police said the suspect, Reniero Rodriguez, is known to attend Ministerio Evangelistico Church located in the 7100 block of Northwest 7th Avenue in the City of Miami.

He is facing eight counts of lewd and lascivious molestation against a child under the age of 12 and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct against a child under the age 16, authorities said.

Police said Rodriguez accessed his victims while riding in the church bus.

Anyone who may have been a victim and/or has information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300.

