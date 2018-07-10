Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade corrections officer has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a woman at her home Monday night in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka police said David Mercado, 46, went to the victim’s house in the 1000 block of Sultan Avenue, where he allegedly shot her in the chest.

Police said the victim identified Mercado to responding officers as the father of her baby.

She said that Mercado fled the scene in a black Crown Victoria and that he had been in uniform at the time of the shooting.

The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where she is being treated for her wounds.

Police said Mercado was arrested at Palmetto hospital, where he had gone after the shooting. Mercado had called his shift commander saying he had struck road debris on his way to work, according to the arrest report.

Mercado is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday afternoon. He faces serious charges, including premeditated attempted murder.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.