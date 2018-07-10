Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A possible snag in the latest plan to build a major league soccer stadium in Miami.

One of the five city commissioners set to vote on Thursday already says he’s a “no.”

Willy Gort, whose district includes the Melreese Gold Club neat the Miami International Airport, confirmed to CBS4 that he is opposed to plans for a stadium, hotel, and other buildings that would replace the city-owned golf course.

Commissioner Manolo Reyes is also on the record as a “no” vote.

Sources at City Hall and the David Beckham/Jorge Mas group told CBS4 that commissioners Francis Suarez and Keon Hardemon are likely “yes” votes.

That would leave Commissioner Ken Russell as the swing vote.

Mas, a co-owner of the new Miami soccer team, unveiled the new vision over the weekend.

The 23-acre plan would include a 28,000 seat soccer stadium, youth soccer fields, hotels, stores, restaurants and a park.

It would be called Freedom Park.

“We strongly feel that the City of Miami commission should allow the voters to decide and I’m very confident that the voters in the City Of Miami will see the attributes of this project and will allow our dream to become a reality,” said Mas.

If three of the five city commissioners approve it during their regular meeting on Thursday, it will be placed on the November ballot where Miami voters will have the final say.

Former Miami Heat legend Ray Allen hopes they’ll say no.

Allen posted on his Instagram page that he is against the plan because of its impact on the city’s kids who use the course.

“Melreese has an awesome First Tee program that is ran out of this course that really teaches young children the game of golf and gives them a public place to play. Not to mention all the great tournaments and events the course hosts. If you’re familiar with Miami at all, there aren’t too many public courses for our kids to play at.”

He urged his followers to take a stand.

“This Thursday July 12th at 1:45 there will be a town hall meeting on whether or not this stadium should be built. Whatever you choose, now is the time to speak up!! If you wanna keep this beautiful plot of land as it is and keep this stadium from being built wear orange in solidarity to the meeting or sign this petition online.”