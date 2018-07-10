Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are seeking the public’s help with information regarding the killing of a man Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police said the incident occurred on the 100 block of Northeast 3rd Street, at around 7 a.m.

The victim was found unresponsive and appeared to have injuries consistent with blunt trauma, according to police.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was not immediately identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).