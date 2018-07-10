Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what representatives from dozens companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair Wednesday, June 11th, in Miami Lakes.

More than 2,000 positions will be available from a variety of companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Don Shula’s Hotel located at 6842 Main Street

So who’s hiring?

Miami Heat is hiring 75 event staff greeters for the American Airlines Arena. They will be signing people up for our interview day on July 19th.

Miami Dolphins are looking to hire entertainment and brand impact personnel (Game Day), guest experience reps, parking cashiers, parking specialists (Event Day). No experience needed.

South Florida Pediatric Homecare is looking to hire as many care givers as possible. They are hiring in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Sears Holding Co. is looking to hire 13 individuals as Telephone Sales Agents in Doral. Positions pay up to $20 per hour with unlimited commission. Apply online before the job fair.

Inktel has over 100 openings available in Miami Lakes, Miramar, Doral and Tamarac for customer service representatives, sales representatives, data analyst, catering specialist. Please apply online before coming to the job fair, on the spot interviews will be held for those who qualify.

PeopleReady Hospitality is hiring for the upcoming season, 150+ Jobs! They are in search of banquet servers, banquet bartenders, prep/line cooks, stewards and housekeeping positions within the South Florida area.

Accurate Temps has 50+ open positions available. Now hiring for CNC, admin/office, warehouse personnel, customer service, general labor, hospitality, accounts receivable, real estate agents, machine operators, forklift drivers, pool techs, welders, professional – engineers, IT, maintenance/repair mechanics. They will offer onsite interviews to those who qualify. You can go to accuratetemps.com. From there click on “Find Better Opportunities”. On the right-hand side, click “Apply Online” and choose Broward as your office location.

City Furniture has over 90 positions available for different departments in Tamarac and other locations. Sales Associates for City and Ashley HomeStores, Operations Supervisor, Delivery Drivers, Warehouse Associates, Fleet Mechanic, Customer Service (Call Center). Apply Online before coming to meet with a recruiter.

Sherwin Williams is conducting pre-screening interviews for over 35 part-time employees- sales associates, decorative product specialists and delivery drivers.

Anda Pharmaceuticals will be at the event interviewing for Inside Sales Representatives and Warehouse Operators.

Cox Media Group has openings for a Media Consultant, Sales Associate and Activation Specialist in Hollywood. Those interested should apply online before coming to the job fair.

SCI (Service Corporation International) has more than 10 openings for sales professionals all over Miami and will offer on-the-spot interviews at the event. Full benefits, unlimited income potential, flexible, and cutting-edge sales technology are some of the perks. SCI is North America’s largest single provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services.

Colonial Life will be offering on the spot interviews for immediate openings in their Homestead, Kendall, Doral, Miami Lakes, Coral Gables, Brickell, Miami Beach, and Aventura Offices. They are looking for 8 to 10 Agency Managers, District Managers, and Account Sales Representatives. Colonial Life is Ranked 2nd Largest Employee Benefits Company in the nation.

Airis LED is looking to hire enthusiastic marketing associates. On the spot interviews will be held at the job fair.

Orkin Pest Control will be at the event hiring for technicians and sales representatives in the Miami area. Competitive pay and benefits package offered. Onsite interviews will be offered for immediate opportunities.

Northwestern Mutual is looking for wealth management advisors and 3 assistants positions in Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, Estero, Coral Gables, and Miami. Interviews will be held for qualified candidates.

Amerilife is hiring insurance sales agents and Entry Level – insurance sales and marketing personnel.

Trugreen is hiring sales representatives and lawn technicians.

Off Lease Only is hiring sales associates, sales managers, finance/insurance managers and customer service representatives.

Miami Herald will be offering on the spot interviews for Sales Contractors for Dade & Broward locations.

Verizon is hiring for sales representatives.

New York Life has openings for insurance and finance Professionals, investment advisors, insurance agents, managers and an Executive Assistant.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.