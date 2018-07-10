Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami/AP) – A state commission looking into factors surrounding the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High has determined that a school diversion program played no part in the massacre.

On Tuesday the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Public Safety Commission looked at confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz’s participation, or lack thereof, in the “Promise Program.” Cruz was enrolled in it in 2013 after he broke a handle on a bathroom faucet in middle school. The program is an alternative to reporting the incident to the police.

Records show Cruz did not complete the program, but they’re not clear to how many days of the three-day program he missed.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said even if Cruz had been charged criminally, he would have, at worst, been given a short sentence of community service.

Gualtieri, who chairs the commission, called the issue “a red herring.”

About a year before the attack, Nikolas Cruz was kicked out of the school after he harassed other students, had emotional outbursts, fought and had numerous other issues. He was sent to an alternative school.

On Sept. 28, 2016, an investigator from the Florida Department of Children and Families visited Nikolas Cruz and his mother after he posted video on Snapchat showing him cutting himself. The report showed he had written a racial epithet against African-Americans and a Nazi symbol on his book bag, which his mother had forced him to erase. The investigator said Nikolas Cruz was suffering from depression and on medication and had told Lynda Cruz he planned to buy a gun, but she couldn’t determine why.

Gualtieri said Lynda Cruz late mother allowed him to buy a gun even though his mental health counselors opposed the idea.

He said Lynda Cruz was “an enabler” who interfered with efforts to get her son Nikolas treatment. Gualtieri said Lynda Cruz told counselors, “If he wants to have a gun, he could have a gun,”

Lynda Cruz died in November. Investigators say her 19-year-old son killed 17 people at Stoneman Douglas three months later.

The commission, comprised of law enforcement, education, and mental health officials, has been tasked with completing their report, including recommendations and system improvements, by January 1st, 2019.

