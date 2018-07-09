Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new family-owned spot to score ice cream has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to West Flagler, called Wall’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, is located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave. within the Burger Beast Museum (which is, in turn, located in Magic City Casino). The old-school ice cream parlor has another shop in South Miami.

The menu includes plenty of ice cream treats, including cups and cones, sundaes, banana splits, milkshakes, malts, ice cream floats and more. Specialties include the Belgian Waffle Sundae with two scoops of ice cream, one liquid topping, one dry topping, whipped cream and a cherry; and the Wall’s Whirl (two flavors of ice cream mixed together with two toppings). (See the full menu here.)

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Rick R., who reviewed the new shop on June 5, wrote, “Wall’s was always one of my favorite ice cream shops in Miami but this Wall’s Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Burger Beast Museum, makes visiting a must. The museum is full of burger and Miami restaurant nostalgia.”

Yelper Helene B. added, “Great atmosphere, wonderful owners! The museum brings you back to your childhood. Highly recommend you take the time to go see the museum!”

Interested? Stop in at its location in the Burger Beast Museum to welcome it to the neighborhood. Wall’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream is open from noon–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.