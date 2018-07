Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – West Coast University in Doral was evacuated Monday afternoon because of a ‘possible bomb threat’ at the nearby Federal Reserve building.

Doral police urged drivers to avoid the area of 41 Street, between 87th Avenue and 97th Avenue, while they investigated.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Doral Police tweeted an all-clear had been issued regarding the situation at the Federal Reserve Building.