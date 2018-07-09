Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A person was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital Monday afternoon after reportedly getting bitten by an alligator at the Miccosukee Indian Village.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the Indian village, located at mile marker 35 on US Highway 41, where the injured person was treated and then transported to the hospital.

The Indian Village is well known for its alligator-wrestling shows. It features a shop, museum, arts & crafts and alligator demonstrations.

The alligator shows are famous because the gator handlers risk life and limb while wrestling the reptiles.

For an additional fee, guests are invited to pose with gators, according to the Miccosukee Indian Village website.

It is unclear if the incident took place during a show or in front of guests.

The condition of the person transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.