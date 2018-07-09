Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A woman who drove off after being involved in an accident didn’t get very far after crashing into a group of cars.

According to Hialeah police the driver, a woman in her 20s, was involved in the first accident around SE 6th Avenue and Okeechobee Road. Police say they believe she suffered a medical episode.

After the crash, she made it SE 8th Avenue and Okeechobee Road where she ran into several more vehicles.

The Hialeah fire department said the driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. A second woman was also taken to a hospital to be checked out after complaining of pain.