  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hialeah, Hialeah Accident, Hialeah Crash, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A woman who drove off after being involved in an accident didn’t get very far after crashing into a group of cars.

According to Hialeah police the driver, a woman in her 20s, was involved in the first accident around SE 6th Avenue and Okeechobee Road. Police say they believe she suffered a medical episode.

After the crash, she made it SE 8th Avenue and Okeechobee Road where she ran into several more vehicles.

The Hialeah fire department said the driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. A second woman was also taken to a hospital to be checked out after complaining of pain.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s