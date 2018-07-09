Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A boil water order issued last week in Broward when a water main ruptured has been rescinded.

Th break occurred last Friday at NW 2nd Avenue and NW 66th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The break was caused by an independent private contractor working in the area. The affected area covered portions of Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Oakland Park.

The area was bounded on the west by the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad, on the north by McNab Road and on the south by E. Prospect Road, and on the east by NE 6th Avenue.