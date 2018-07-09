Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBS4Miami) – Businessman Jorge Mas and soccer star David Beckham have revealed new renderings that transforms the Melreese Golf Course into a soccer stadium complex they want to call Freedom Park.

The David Beckham Group wants to transform the City of Miami’s only public golf course into a 28,000 seat soccer stadium. The 23-acre plan would also include youth soccer fields.

Initially, Beckham wanted his stadium in Overtown, but the new partner for his MLS franchise said this is a big change for the better.

“I think it’s something beautiful,” said Mas.

Under the proposal, the stadium would be built on the northwest side of where the golf course now sits. It will have hotels and an office complex just east of the stadium.

They would also build a park that would run along the property, along with a stretch of retail and restaurant space.

“We’re hoping the people of the City of Miami will vote to make our dreams become a reality,” Mas said.

For some of the kids who play at the course daily, the idea of knocking down a place where they swung their first club they said is heartbreaking.

“We’ve made a lot of memories here and I’ve played with a lot of my friends here,” said one girl.

“Thanks to this golf course, I’ve made a lot of lifelong friends here and it will be hard for me,” added another girl.

For some parents, it seemed even harder to imagine the golf course being torn down.

“I don’t even know all the details of it, I just know that my daughter is being affected along with dozens of other children and it’s just really sad,” said Elby Montoro.

The David Beckham Group argues the site will provide green space, more jobs and more money for the city.

People will be able to cast their vote for, or against, the stadium in November.

By Amber Diaz