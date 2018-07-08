Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHWEST RANCHES (CBSMiami) – Two people were injured when a car ran into the horses they were riding.

The accident took place Sunday afternoon on Griffin Road and 198th Terrace in Southwest Ranches.

According to police, the two people injured were an adult and a juvenile, both females.

They were crossing Griffin Road when they were struck by a white pickup truck.

The adult was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital and the child was transported by ground, both as trauma alerts with life-threatening injuries.

The riders are currently listed in serious condition but are expected to survive.

Police confirmed that both horses were killed in the crash.

There has been no word on whether the driver of the truck will be facing any charges.

Davie Police is investigating the accident scene.