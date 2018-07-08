  • WFOR TVOn Air

Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing, Fort Lauderdale, Fourth Of July, Local TV, Murder Suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police in Fort Lauderdale are looking for a man they say killed his brother on July fourth.

According to police, Cori Lamar Butler fatally stabbed his brother, Travis Deon Butler.

They say the two got into a fight in their front yard.

When Travis tried to walk away, his brother allegedly stabbed him.

Cori Butler fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

