MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some flights have resumed to Port-au-Prince, Haiti despite the ongoing protests about a hike in gas prices.

Sunday afternoon CBS4’s Amber Diaz caught up with a few people who’ve been stuck at the airport in Haiti and were glad to make it back to the United States.

A big sigh of relief from Fritz jen-Joseph whose been stuck in Haiti for the last few days.

“Thanks God I’m home,” he said. “You don’t believe me but the situation I had before I came here is very bad.”

Flights to and from Haiti were canceled after protests broke out over a hike in gas prices, sending people over the edge.

“It’s disturbing,” said jen-Joseph. “If you have to go to the supermarket, are you afraid to go? You cannot go to supermarket, you can’t go anywhere.”

Video shows people taking over the streets, burning tires and cars, and setting up barricades so people cannot get by.

Gene Edouard says it’s so bad he didn’t want to let his kids out of the house.

“I left my two kids over there because my kids can’t see the stuff,” Edouard said. “You know what I’m saying, my kids can’t see this story, this story is bad for my kids.”

He says he’s waiting until things calm down and plans on getting his children on the first flight back to the US.

So far, at least three people reportedly have been killed during the unrest.

The United States embassy is warning all Americans to stay inside until further notice.

Jen-Joseph says he’s proud to be Haitian though he wishes things were different back home.

“You try to strike for something you don’t like, I understand that, but don’t get the people business, pull everything out, steal things, that’s a bad image for this country,” he said.

The next and last flight coming in from Haiti is at 7:05 p.m.

The people CBS4 has spoken to say they’ve been in constant communication with family members on the island while they’re here in the states.