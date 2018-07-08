Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Earlier this year, CBS4 News produced a half hour special, The Business of Lobster, which explored how the commercial fishing industry in the Florida Keys was saved in recent years when China began importing live Florida lobsters.

The high prices the Chinese were willing to pay meant most of the lobster caught in Florida was ultimately shipped there.

But now the growing trade war with China is threatening to throw the Keys fishing industry into disarray.

A new round of tariffs went into effect Friday, July 5, 2018.

The Trump administration issued tariff’s against goods coming into the United States from China. Within hours China responded, announcing $34 billion in tariffs on U.S. goods including Lobster and for the Keys fishermen the news is not good.