By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:David Beckham, Emilio Gonzalez, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Melreese Golf Course, Miami City Commission, MLS Miami, Politics

The long, dragged out, on again, off again plan to bring a professional soccer team to Miami appears to be finally taking shape.

On Thursday, the Miami City Commission will vote on a plan to turn over public land at Melreese Golf Course for a soccer stadium that would be built by the investment group that includes David Beckham.

If it clears the city commission then votes in Miami would have to approve it in November.

Guest: City Manager, Emilio Gonzalez, City of Miami

