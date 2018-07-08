Filed Under:Coconut Creek Police, Local TV, Missing Girl, Saint Andrews Apartments, Teen Missing

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – Police in Coconut Creek are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

giselle calderon edit Coconut Creek Police Searching For Missing Teen Girl

13-year-old Giselle Calderon. (Source: Coconut Creek Police)

Police say 13-year-old Giselle Calderon was last seen Friday night near the Saint Andrews Apartments.

The girl was reported missing on Sunday.

She was last seen wearing blue shorts, a tangerine top and white Jordan sneakers.

Police do not think she is in any danger and believe she left on her own.

Her family still wants the teenager to return home.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Giselle to give them a call at 945-973-6700.

