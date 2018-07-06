Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Titusville police released a dramatic video Friday showing the arrest of a man they say had terrorized women in South Florida and Central Florida.

The video shows police struggling with Benjamin Hovan, 32, who told police he was someone else during the arrest, according to police.

Hovan was stopped at a convenience store and at first, he seemed to comply with authorities putting his hands up. That is when police say Hovan took off running, was tased and was eventually captured behind the store.

Hovan is wanted for breaking into an apartment in Casselberry last Saturday and raping a woman at knifepoint and also pistol-whipping and robbing a 62-year-old retired doctor in South Miami.

Hovan is accused of stealing jewelry and a silver Mercedes Benz from a South Florida woman, after hitting her on the head with a gun.

“He terrified her. She’s only 95 pounds and is frail and has cancer and is on chemotherapy. I can’t image why he did that,” said Melissa Selem, the victim’s daughter.

“She begged him not hurt her. She is frail, has lacerations and 3 staples. She has bruises all over from her face and all down her neck.”

The victim’s daughter said she has seen the take-down video and is glad he has been captured.

Hovan faces a series of charges.

Selem says her mother has been sleeping a lot since she was attacked and does not want to talk about what happened to her.

South Miami police detectives who traveled to Central Florida to interview Hovan say they still do not know how or why Hovan ended up in their city. They say Hovan is refusing to talk to them.