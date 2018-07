Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Rapper Chris Brown is out on bail after being arrested in West Palm Beach.

Brown had a show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre Thursday night where several officers were waiting in the wings and took him into custody after he finished performing.

Brown was arrest on a warrant from Hillsborough County for felony battery.

He paid a two thousand dollar bail and was released.