FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Residents of an Oakland Park neighborhood were left high and dry after a contractor ruptured a water main.

The county’s Water and Wastewater Services (WWS) said the North Andrews Gardens area is being impacted by a “system failure” and they are trying to fix the problem as quick as possible. The break is along NE 69th Avenue just west of North Andrews Avenue.

The area impacted by the outage is bordered by NE 62nd Street to the north, North Dixie Highway to the east, East Prospect Road to the south, and I-95 to the west.

oakland park water main break Broken Main Causes Water Woes For Oakland Park Neighborhood

Workers repair broken water main along NE 69th Avenue just west of North Andrews Avenue. (Source: Twitter/TedScouten)

Ben Gooden, who lives in the area, contacted CBS4 News to say he has been without water for hours.

Area residents can contact the county at (954) 831-3250 for updates, press 4 for outage information.

When water service is restored, the county says residents will be under a boil water order until testing confirms it is safe to drink and cook with.

