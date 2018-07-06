Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SALISBURY, UK (CBSMiami) – British police are searching for a small vial feared to be contaminated with traces of a deadly nerve agent.

Two people are in critical condition after coming into contact with the toxin.

CCTV footage has emerged showing poisoning victim Dawn Sturgess the day before, buying alcohol for a summer’s evening unaware that within 24 hours both she and her partner Charlie Rowley would be fighting for their lives after being exposed to the deadly nerve agent Novichok.

It’s the same kind of toxin used in the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia four months ago. The two poisonings happened

Rowley’s brother is still struggling to comprehend what’s happened.

“He’s my younger brother, I love him to bits, I don’t want anything to happen to him and yet it has,” said Matthew Rowley. “How would you deal with it? It’s heartbreaking, it really is.”

What’s not known, or the police won’t say, is where the couple came into contact with the nerve agent.

Police have scoured several areas to find out where that nerve agent came from before it harms anyone else. They’ve sealed off a park where it’s believed Rowley and Sturgess had visited here recently. It’s walking distance from where the Skripals collapsed last March.

So far six sites have been sealed off.

Friday morning, they erected new barriers around Rowley’s house. They worry that the public won’t heed their warning not to pick up any foreign objects.

On a positive note, hospital officials say no unit is better qualified to treat these victims, after all, their teams have been through this before.