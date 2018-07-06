Ryan Mayer

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin signed a three-year $20 million contract extension with the team earlier this offseason after enjoying a breakout season in 2017. Now, he’s used that money to give back to his family, buying a house for his mother Tamina and his sister Deja, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Marquise is 10 months older than his sister, Deja, who has been confined to a wheelchair for most of her life. He told ESPN in 2013 that his sister has provided him with inspiration that has helped him get to where he is today.

“If Deja wasn’t my sister, I feel like I would still be motivated but not in the way that I am today,” Goodwin told ESPN in 2013. “Having a disabled sister, that’s a lot more motivation, especially when she tells you growing up that she wishes she can be out there with the kids playing and she wishes she can be out there running around.”

According to ESPN, doctors told Goodwin’s mother that Deja wouldn’t live past six months. This fall, she’ll be celebrating her 27th birthday.

Goodwin, meanwhile, will look to build upon a season in which he set career highs for receptions (56) and receiving yards (962).