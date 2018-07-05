Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – A woman who climbed up the base of the Statue of Liberty to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies is expected to be arraigned Thursday in federal court.

Outside the courthouse in lower Manhattan, members of the group “Rise and Resist” gathered to support 44-year-old Therese Patricia Okoumou.

“We want to support her and make sure she gets out safely on her own recognizance,” said Jamie Bauer.

Okoumou told the police that she scaled the statue to protest the separation of immigrant families who cross the U.S. border illegally. It took nearly four hours for the New York police department to peacefully take her into custody.

“When we got to her and she couldn’t go any further I think that’s when she realized her time was up, up there,” said Det. Brian Glacken.

Okoumou had arrived at the monument earlier in the day with the “rise and resist” protesters. They say she was one of the activists who hung a banner while other members wore t-shirts calling for the abolishment of immigration and customs enforcement.

“It was both shocking and kind of amazing and we were also frightened for her personal safety,” said Bauer.

Okoumou scaled more than 20 feet up, from the observation deck, the smooth stone pedestal. Officials at the Statue of Liberty say no one has ever attempted it before.

“It’s a vertical climb and there’s not many footholds or anything so she had either some good skills or some dumb luck,” said Jerry Willis, a public affairs officer for the Statue of Liberty national monument.

Okoumou is an immigrant from the democratic republic of the Congo. She faces a number of charges including trespassing and disorderly conduct.

The National Parks Service says it will look into whether any additional security measures are necessary at the statue.