WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Scott Pruitt, the controversial Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, is out of a job.

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he’s accepted Pruitt’s resignation.

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Andrew Wheeler, the Deputy Aministrator of the EPA, will take over for Pruitt beginning on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.