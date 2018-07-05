  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.

The southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down following a multi-vehicle crash that was caused by a wrong-way driver. (Source: FDOT)

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound express lanes on I-95.

That driver collided with four vehicles between Northwest 103rd Street and 95th Street.

One person has been pronounced dead.

The wrong-way driver is a male and has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

