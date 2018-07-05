Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound express lanes on I-95.
That driver collided with four vehicles between Northwest 103rd Street and 95th Street.
One person has been pronounced dead.
The wrong-way driver is a male and has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.