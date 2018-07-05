Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Imagine being in a store and someone thinking it’s a good idea to walk in and set off fireworks.

Not only did one guy think it was wise to do that, but he made sure someone took a video of the whole thing.

“Hey it’s 4th of July,” we hear a man say as he’s videotaped.

“We about to go pop some firecrackers in the store,” he continues as he races in to a Dollar Tree store near Pinecrest on Dixie Highway. It appears to be a prank.

The guy in the video posted the whole thing on Instagram.

He was in the store just under 30 seconds, screaming and causing a commotion by the checkout lines.

“I can’t believe it,” said shopper Elsa Padres as she watched the video. “He’s crazy. Look at this guy, entering this store.”

She and her husband Gustavo Padres are concerned by what they were seeing.

“That’s inside of a store, that’s dangerous,” said Gustavo. “That could cause a big fire.”

They’re not the only ones concerned; so are police.

If this was meant to be a prank, police don’t think it was funny. They’re looking for him.

Josh Zarmati has a store nearby. He said this was reckless and given the climate of the country today-this could have had tragic ending.

“You might have a citizen in there that has a concealed weapon’s license,” he said. “Their response is to pull out and protect, especially themselves, that what it is you protect your live and the lives around you. It’s idiotic.”

If you know who the man is, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.