Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning.

It happened on Krome Avenue, between 8th Street and Kendall Drive.

Troopers say a dump truck was trying to make a left turn into a concrete plant.

And that’s when it collided with a rental car, which burst into flames.

The driver in that car died at the scene.