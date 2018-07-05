Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — Every year police and community leaders urge people not to fire their guns in the air to celebrate the Fourth of July and every year someone doesn’t listen.

Case in point, a man was injured by celebratory gunfire while visiting Busch Gardens on July 4th.

The man was struck by a bullet above the shoulder blade around 10 p.m. Wednesday. He said he felt the bullet hit him and his wife saw that he was bleeding. They walked to a security office for help, and he was treated for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that bullets fired into the air return to the ground at speeds greater than 200 feet per second, with enough force to penetrate the human skull and cause serious injury or death.

Busch Gardens spokeswoman Karen Varga-Sinka said the bullet came from outside the theme park.

