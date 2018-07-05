Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) — Despite calls for safety and leaving it to the pros, there were several injuries reported Wednesday night involving July 4th fireworks.

In Lauderhill, a fireworks incident resulted in the partial amputation of a man’s hand. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

To the north in Pompano Beach, two men, ages 29 and 30, were injured in a fireworks incident in 2400 block of NW 9th Street. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said one of the men suffered burns to his hands, the other lost a finger in an explosion. Both men were taken to Broward Health North.

In Miami-Dade, one person was taken to the hospital with a fireworks related injury at 14901 W Dixie Highway.

In Surfside, a worker for the company putting on the city’s fireworks display suffered minor burns. He was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.