Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, two others injured, when an all-terrain vehicle collided with an SUV in southwest Miami-Dade overnight.

The accident happened at SW 137th Avenue and 112th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the two people in the ATV were ejected on impact and pinned under the vehicle. Firefighters were able to lift the ATV off them and stabilize the woman’s spine before taking both to the hospital where the 22-year-old man died.

One person in the SUV was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is urging drivers to use caution on this holiday week.

“You know we just have to be careful out there. It’s July 4th and sometimes we have a little too much fun, we gotta be careful out there and be respectful to each other,” said Lt. Raul Louzado.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.