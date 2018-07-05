Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police have arrested a man in connection with a road-rage incident Thursday involving a firearm.

Authorities said they arrested Juan Jose Vargas, 41 and he is being charged with aggravated assault, after pulling a gun on another driver.

Police said the victim contacted police while following Vargas, who allegedly threatened her on the Palmetto Expressway.

CBS Miami Chopper4 was over the scene at noon on Northwest 25th Street and the Palmetto, where police had stopped both vehicles.

Police said both drivers were questioned and Vargas was taken into custody.