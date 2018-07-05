  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Man Arrested, MDPD, Palmetto, Road Rage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police have arrested a man in connection with a road-rage incident Thursday involving a firearm.

Authorities said they arrested Juan Jose Vargas, 41 and he is being charged with aggravated assault, after pulling a gun on another driver.

Police said the victim contacted police while following Vargas, who allegedly threatened her on the Palmetto Expressway.

CBS Miami Chopper4 was over the scene at noon on Northwest 25th Street and the Palmetto, where police had stopped both vehicles.

Police said both drivers were questioned and Vargas was taken into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s