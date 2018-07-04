Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) – The town of Weston wowed the crowd another year with its annual Independence Day parade replete with music, costumes, hot rides, and cuteness overload.

“It’s really good and today is a special day because America won the war, now America and England are at peace,” said one parade watcher.

The 4th of July celebration hosted different organizations, from the Girl Scouts and baseball teams to musicians and young superstars

“We’re baton twirlers and we both won state titles.”

For Kathleen Castilo and Harlie Torres, the parade is a chance to recruit.

“You get to meet a lot of children that you get to watch, we get to watch them grow up in our organization just like we did,” they said.

Julian Roque and his kids had a great time.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be out here living our Independence Day, what more can you ask for than the greatest country in the world,” he said.

Roque said it’s also a chance his kids about America and what he feels makes it great

“I want them to understand the values that make America great, that’s what I tried to instill in them of the individuals that go out there and work go out there and help people,” he said.

This year the parade had some new faces and a new grand marshal, CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer, who got a kick out of waving to the enthusiastic crowd.

It was a proud moment for Weston and a proud moment to be an American.