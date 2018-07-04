Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have asked for the public’s help in finding a man who tried to abduct a young girl on Thursday.

The seven-year-old girl was walking home from a nearby summer camp when a man used candy in an effort to lure her into his car at NW 4th Avenue and NW 75th Street.

The girl didn’t fall for it and ran off.

Investigators don’t have a lot to go on. According to the girl, the man was wearing a ski mask and gloves and was driving a red sedan. She didn’t know the make or model.

Anyone with information that could help the police nab this guy is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877), visit crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.