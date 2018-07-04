Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Broward County man accused of killing his pregnant wife and her father is now facing an additional charge in the death of his unborn baby.

Cassandritz Blanc was arrested last month and charged with the premeditated murder of Martine Bernard, 20, and her father Roosevelt Bernard, 68.

Investigators say he confessed to their killings and mutilating their bodies afterward.

Blanc has pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.

He’s being held in the Broward County jail without bond.

He’s due back in court next Tuesday.