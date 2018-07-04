Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hard to believe this is my third year doing a 4th of July-related “Lauren’s List”!

In the past, I’ve told you random 4th facts and even the most popular myths about Independence Day.

Today, I’m changing it up with a “Lauren’s List” all about 4th of July deals- the ones you should snag and the ones you should skip!

Summer Clothes – Snag!

DealNews.com says we typically start seeing summer clothing on clearance during 4th of July sales. If you’re planning a tropical vacation and want some new outfits, or maybe you want to stock up for next year, now is a good time to buy. Although, let’s be real. You can wear your summer clothes almost year-round in South Florida

Laptops – Skip!

If you’re in the market for a new laptop or computer, you’re better off waiting another month or two. Back-to-School sales on these types of electronics tend to be better than the deals you’ll find in the middle of the summer.

Outdoor gear – Snag!

Deal News also says, if you love camping, hiking, and all things outdoors, Independence Day sales are a good time to grab gear for your favorite hobbies.

Grills – Skip!

Planning a Barbeque for later today, but missing the key ingredient like the grill? Well you can run out and buy one today but you’ll likely find a better price if you wait until the start of Fall.

Of course, these are just suggestions based on past trends. If you find a bargain basement price on something you actually want and need, you probably shouldn’t wait!

Will you be doing some shopping today or through the weekend?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.