MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens took to the streets of Key Biscayne for the city’s 59th annual Fourth of July parade.

The unique floats included a mobile grill making its way down Crandon Boulevard.

Local high school bands also came out to be a part of the celebration.

Even former mayor of Miami Beach and current Democratic gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine was at hand to enjoy the festivities.

“Really, Fourth of July is great everywhere across the country. Key Biscayne happens to one of the most special unique parades and it’s fun because I think Key Biscayne kind of represents small-town America,” Levine said.

“It’s the one day we come out and celebrate our nation and celebrate our community and we are all here, horses, cars family,” parade attendee Juan Carlos Diaz Padron said.

Every group was represented in the parade even the littlest of patriots.

Big or small, red or blue, American pride was one thing undoubtedly on display.

“I think what’s so fun about it is that today is one of those days where you’re not Republican or Democrat, your not independent. You’re just an American and you’re celebrating America,” Levine said.