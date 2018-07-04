Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lots of people are planning to hit the beach or go to a barbecue to celebrate the Fourth of July. But just in case you were planning on stopping by the bank or library, forget about it, they’re closed.
Here is a list of what else will be closed on the Fourth of July in Miami-Dade and Broward.
• Federal offices: Closed.
• County offices: Closed.
• County courts: Closed.
• Public schools: Closed.
• Garbage collection: Broward – regular schedule in most cities. Miami-Dade – no collection.
• Stock markets: Closed.
• Post offices: Closed (only Express Mail will be delivered).
• County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.
• Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.
• Public libraries: Closed.
• Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).
• Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.
• Malls and grocery stores will be open; Individual store hours may vary. Costco is closed.