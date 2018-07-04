Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Thousands of Fourth of July revelers on Ft. Lauderdale beach weren’t going to let a few dark clouds, and the threat of rain, dampen their fun.

The party kicked off at noon on the beach between SE 5th Street and Las Olas Boulevard. There are games, family activities, and, of course, music.

Most planned to stay after dark and catch the spectacular offshore fireworks show.

If you are thinking about going to the beach to catch the show, there are a couple of things you need to be aware of.

First, while there are no road closures, expect heavy traffic and delays. Police officers are stationed at all nearby main intersections and crosswalks to assist with pedestrians and traffic. Park only in designated areas because parking violations are being strictly enforced. Public parking lots will fill early, therefore, water shuttles/taxis and land public transportation are highly recommended.

Also, glass bottles are strictly prohibited on the beach and alcohol can only be consumed in the event area.

Finally, leave the fireworks at home. No fireworks of any kind, including sparklers, are allowed on the beach.