MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bayfront Park is celebrating Independence Day Wednesday with live music and activities for children and families.

The park is located at 301 North Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami.

“Celebrations include a free kids’ zone, food and beverages and the largest free fireworks show in South Florida,” organizers said.

Food vendors are on site, along with police officers from the Miami Police Department to help you enjoy a responsible event.

You can have all the fun you want, but you can’t bring coolers, large bags, bottles, cans, and no personal fireworks.

The festivities, which started this morning, will go on until about 11 p.m., according to the Miami police.

There will be a 15-minute fireworks display at 9 p.m. The event is touted as the best fireworks show in Miami.

Over 40,000 people were expected to attend.